WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS Monday , February 26, 2024

Synopsis: Low level instability and moisture associated with a pre-frontal trough could trigger periods of passing showers over the next 24 hours. Meanwhile, Saharan dust will continue to move across the islands.
Weather today: Partly cloudy and hazy with a 60 percent or moderate chance of showers.
Weather tonight: Partly cloudy and hazy with a 60 percent or moderate chance of showers.
Winds: East at 11 to 24 km/h or 7 to 15 mph becoming light and variable at times.
Seas: 1 to 1.5 metres or 3 to 5 feet.
Sunset today: 6:23 pm.
