WEEKEND OUTLOOK FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: A reduction in moisture and instability across the Northeast Caribbean over the next couple of days will limit

shower activity and keep the chances of showers at moderate for the most.

Thereafter, on Sunday through to Monday, an increase in moisture and instability across the region will increase

the chances of showers.

A gentle to moderate and easterly windflow will prevail throughout.

Seas will remain safe for marine activities

with heights ranging between 1 to 1.8 metres or 3 to 6 feet.

Forecaster Lorne Salmon

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.