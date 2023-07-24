SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Small craft advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots and or wind waves and or wind swells of 7 feet or greater are occurring or imminent.

Locations to be affected: Mainly, open waters on the Atlantic sides of the islands out to 20 nautical

miles.

Timing: Monday night until Wednesday for the Virgin Islands

Synopsis: Fresh to strong gusty winds will result in a combination of wind waves and wind swells

causing hazardous seas, especially on the Atlantic sides of the islands. The threat level to the life,

livelihood, property and infrastructure of mariners is expected to rise to moderate to high with the

Winds over open waters: East-northeast at 26 to 41 km/h (14 to 22 knots; 16 to 25 mph), with

strong gusts to 63 km/h (34 knots; 39 mph).

Seas (significant wave heights): 1.8 to 2.7 metres (6 to 9 feet), occasionally or locally reaching near

3.5 metres (12 feet). Wind waves and or wind swells of 1.8 to 2.7 metres or 6 to 9 feet and

occasionally higher. The dominant wind-wave period is 6 to 9 seconds. Highest seas are likely

Tuesday morning.

Potential Impacts: Loss of life at sea; injuries to mariners; capsize or damage or loss of vessels and

marine equipment; financial losses; disruption of fisheries and scarcity of fish products and

disruption to marine transportation.

Caution: Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating

in these conditions.

Forecaster: Dale Destin