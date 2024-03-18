Synopsis: A generally settled atmosphere as a result of the Atlantic high pressure system coupled with relatively low moisture levels, will continue to restrict significant shower activity during the next 24 hours.

Weather today: Mostly sunny with a 20 percent or slight chance of passing showers.

Weather tonight: Mostly fair with a 20 percent or slight chance of passing showers.

Winds: East-southeast at 15 to 26 km/h or 9 to 16 mph.

Seas: 1 to 1.5 metres or 3 to 5 feet.

Sunset today: 6:29 pm.