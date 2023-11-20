Air Quality Conditions for the Virgin Islands

As we continue to experience another surge of the Sahara Dust in the Virgin Islands this surge is higher than the average. Based on AQI (Air Quality Index) today’s reading is moderate to high.

Persons that are affected are ask to take precautionary measures. We are asking persons who mostly engage in outdoor activities to be very careful.

𝗔𝗶𝗿 𝗾𝘂𝗮𝗹𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗰𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗴𝗼𝗿𝘆 : 𝗠𝗼𝗱𝗲𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗲 𝘁𝗼 𝗛𝗶𝗴𝗵.

Air quality index for today : 50 to 70

Alert Level: II

People most likely to experience health problems caused by exposure to Saharan dust include the following:

– Children and babies

– Older adults

– People with underlying lung conditions

Individuals with seasonal allergies may encounter symptoms such as runny nose, soar throat and itchy eyes. (Dr. C. Corry professor at Baylor College of Medicine). Persons with respiratory conditions such asthma should also be cautions while outdoors as the dust can impact your breathing negatively.

Here are a few tips to consider :

Spend more times indoors when dust levels are high.

Choose easier outdoor activities so as to reduce heavy breathing.

Wear a mask to prevent excess inhalation of dust.

Persons with respiratory conditions such as asthma ensure that you have your inhaler.

𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗻𝘂𝗲 𝘁𝗼 𝗰𝗵𝗲𝗰𝗸 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗗𝗗𝗠 𝗮𝗽𝗽, 𝗙𝗮𝗰𝗲𝗯𝗼𝗼𝗸, 𝗜𝗻𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗴𝗿𝗮𝗺, 𝗧𝘄𝗶𝘁𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝘄𝗲𝗯𝘀𝗶𝘁𝗲 𝘄𝘄𝘄.𝗯𝘃𝗶𝗱𝗱𝗺.𝗰𝗼𝗺 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝘂𝗽𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲𝘀.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.