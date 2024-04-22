AIR QUALITY COULD DROP TO UNHEALTHY LEVELS FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Due to the presence of a large plume of Sahara Dust, the air quality is at moderate levels. Within the next 24 hours, the air quality could reach unhealthy levels. These effects are expected to impact the territory until Thursday of this week. For this period, residents are being asked to exercise extreme caution as excess exposure to the dust can result in adverse health conditions.

At Risk persons:

Elderly

Children

People with underlying lung conditions

People with chronic cardiopulmonary diseases

Symptoms of exposure to the Sahara Dust:

Sore throat

Itchy eyes

Runny nose

Sneezing

Dry cough

Precautionary Actions:

Keep windows and doors closed Stay inside as much as possible Wear masks to prevent inhalation of dust Keep medication such as inhalers close

Seek medical attention if symptoms are severe.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision which may result in the loss of finances, property or life