SYSTEM TEST SET FOR APRIL 26

The Department of Disaster Management will conduct its monthly test of the National Early Warning Multi-hazard Alert System this Friday, April 26.



The public is not required to take any action during the test, but it is an opportunity to test family or business emergency procedures.



Remember, equipment will sound for approximately 1 minute during a test, but in the event of an actual hazard, the sirens would sound continuously. In the event of an actual emergency, residents should tune in to local radio or check the DDM website or social media accounts for detailed safety information.