WEATHER ALERT MAY 2 – WET WEEKEND POSSIBLE FOR VI

The Virgin Islands may be in for a wet weekend! A trough in the vicinity of the Territory enhances the chance of showers starting as early as tonight.

Model guidance suggests just over 2 inches of accumulated rainfall from tonight through to Monday.

Isolated showers and periodic heavy downpours are likely throughout this period.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. The information shared by the Department is obtained from various professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. In no way can DDM or the Virgin Islands Government be held responsible for the use of this information in an appropriate manner for legal evidence or to justify any decision that may result in loss of finances, property or life.