WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS….

Synopsis: Lingering instability and moisture enhanced by a mid to low level trough may generate periods of cloudiness and showers across the Leeward and British Virgin Islands.

Weather today: Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a 60 percent or moderate chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Cloudy skies with a 70 percent or high chance of showers and the possibility of thunderstorms.

Winds: East-southeast at 17 to 31 km/h or 10 to 20 mph.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 meters or 4 to 6 feet.

Sunset today: 6:40 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Patrice edwards/ Trecy Spencer-Lake -Forecaster

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life