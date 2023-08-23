ATLANTIC HURRICANE SEASON UPDATE

As residents would know, activity in the Atlantic Basin escalated rapidly over the past weekend. This tells us that we are heading into the peak of the hurricane season.

Fortunately for us, none of the systems that developed were a threat to the Virgin Islands as most stayed out in the Atlantic to the north and east of the Territory. This happened mainly due to the current steering conditions in the Atlantic with the high pressure that moved more to the east, which allowed the systems a space to travel through.

Tropical Storm Franklin was the exception. It entered the region as a wave and evolved into a cyclone.

Throughout the coming week, the likely spots of interest are in the western Caribbean and off the African Coast. Those are the two spots that the models are currently hinting of possible development. While we await Franklin to fully exit the region, it is likely that we may experience some hot conditions as the systems that developed over the weekend have pulled a lot of moisture away from our region.

We will continue to monitor the main development region and update as the need presents itself.

