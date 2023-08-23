Synopsis: Medium and high level clouds associated with Tropical Storm Franklyn will gradually diminish today. Meanwhile, a relatively stable low level atmosphere will restrict significant rainfall activity over these islands

Weather today: Partly sunny with a 40 percent or moderate chance of a light afternoon shower

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent or slight chance of a passing shower

Winds: East at 4 to 17 km/h or 2 to 10 mph becoming calm in most places tonight.

Seas: .6 to 1.2 meters or 2 to 4 feet.

Sunset today: 6:40 pm.

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life