ATLANTIC SHOWING EXTREME SIGNS OF ACTIVITY

10TH September 2020 –Today September 10 is typically seen as the mid-point/peak of the Atlantic Hurricane Season. Presently the National Hurricane Centre is monitoring 6 tropical systems in the Atlantic. The two tropical storms Paulette and Rene are not a threat to the Virgin Islands. Two other disturbances are in the vicinity of the United States and the Bahamas and are not a threat also. The two remaining disturbances 3 & 4 will need to be monitored especially disturbance 3. Disturbance 3 at this point has a high potential of reaching the North East Caribbean a week from now as a Tropical or a Hurricane. Residents should continue to monitor Disturbance 3 as it progresses and be ready if action is needed.

Disturbance 3 is centered near 12N 15W. The disturbance is moving to the west at 15 mph. Disturbance 3 is expected to emerge off of the coast of Africa today. This system may then develop into a tropical depression as it passes just south of the Cabo Verde Islands on Friday. Afterward, it will track in a west to west-northwesterly direction across the tropical Atlantic. There are indications from our model guidance that this disturbance will pass near the northeastern Caribbean in a week from now. There is a 90 percent chance that the system will develop over the next 5 days.

