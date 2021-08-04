ATLANTIC WEATHER UPDATE

Forecasters Papin and Beven of the National Hurricane Centre Atlantic forecast.

2. A tropical wave is forecast to move off the west coast of Africa by late Thursday. Environmental conditions appear somewhat conducive for some slow development over the far eastern Atlantic through the weekend into early next week while this system moves generally westward at about 15 mph.

1. A small and weak area of low pressure, with limited shower and thunderstorm activity, is passing near the Cabo Verde Islands. Significant development of this system is not expected during the next day or so due to unfavorable upper-level winds and marginally warm waters. Afterwards, this system is forecast to move northward or north-northwestward over cooler waters, ending its development chances. Locally heavy rainfall and gusty winds are possible over portions of the Cabo Verde Islands through today.

