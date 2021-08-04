WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BVI

Synopsis: Instability and moisture ahead of an approaching tropical wave will continue to produce unsettled weather conditions across the islands today.

Weather today: Cloudy with showers mainly during the morning.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with 50 percent or moderate chance of showers.

Winds: East at 13 to 26 km/h or 7 to 16 mph.

Seas: Not exceeding 5 feet.

Sunset today: 6:51 pm.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not an official Meteorological Office. The Information disseminated by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources used or contracted by the DDM to provide such information. This information is to be used as a guide by anyone who has interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the BVI Government be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.