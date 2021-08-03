EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BVI

Synopsis: Shower activity is expected to become slightly more isolated as the available moisture decreases tonight. That said, most of the isolated to locally scattered showers are expected to be across the local waters,

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or a moderate chance of showers becoming cloudy in the pre-dawn hours with a 70 percent or a high chance of showers

Winds: East where speeds will range from 15 to 24 km/h or 9 to 15 mph with occasionally lighter spells.

Seas: not exceeding 1.5 meters or 5 feet.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:57 am.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not an official Meteorological Office. The Information disseminated by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources used or contracted by the DDM to provide such information. This information is to be used as a guide by anyone who has interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the BVI Government be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.