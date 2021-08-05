ATLANTIC WEATHER UPDATE #5

Forecaster Cangialosi of the National Hurricane Centre 8pm advisory.

1.A large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms over western Africa and the far eastern tropical Atlantic is associated with a tropical wave. Environmental conditions appear somewhat conducive for gradual development, and a tropical depression is likely to form this weekend or early next week while the system moves generally west-northwestward across the eastern tropical Atlantic.

2.A tropical wave located over the central tropical Atlantic continues to produce some disorganized showers and thunderstorms. This system is expected to move west-northwestward at 10 to 15 mph, and some slow development is possible early next week when it is expected to be near the Lesser Antilles.

