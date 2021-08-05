EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BVI

Synopsis: As a relatively dry and stable airmass lingers across the area, it will continue to restrict any meaningful shower activity over and around the islands during the next 24 hours.

Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy skies with a 20 percent or slight chance of a brief late night shower.

Weather tomorrow: Partly sunny skies in general with a 20 percent or slight chance of a brief early morning shower.

Winds: East at 15 to 28 km/h or 9 to 17 mph with lighter spells overnight.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.5 meters or 4 to 5 feet.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:58 am.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not an official Meteorological Office. The Information disseminated by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources used or contracted by the DDM to provide such information. This information is to be used as a guide by anyone who has interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the BVI Government be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.