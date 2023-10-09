ATLANTIC WEATHER UPDATE , Monday 9 October:

Eastern Tropical Atlantic (AL92):

A low-latitude tropical wave located several hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands continues to produce a large area of showers and thunderstorms. This system has become better organized since yesterday, and environmental conditions appear conducive for gradual development of this system during the next several days. A tropical depression is likely to form around midweek while it moves west-northwestward or northwestward across the eastern tropical Atlantic.

Forecaster Blake

𝗔𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝘁𝗶𝗺𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗲 𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗻𝗼 𝘄𝗮𝘁𝗰𝗵𝗲𝘀 𝗼𝗿 𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗩𝗶𝗿𝗴𝗶𝗻 𝗜𝘀𝗹𝗮𝗻𝗱𝘀. 𝗣𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗼𝗻𝘀 𝗺𝘂𝘀𝘁 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗻𝘂𝗲 𝘁𝗼 𝗺𝗼𝗻𝗶𝘁𝗼𝗿 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗔𝘁𝗹𝗮𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗰 𝗶𝗻 𝗰𝗮𝘀𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝗮𝗻𝘆 𝗰𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗴𝗲 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝘁𝗵is 𝘀𝘆𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗺.

