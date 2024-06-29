BERYL STRENGTHENS OVERNIGHT…

Beryl strengthened from a tropical depression to a tropical storm within the last 12 hours. Beryl is expected to further strengthen to a hurricane within the next 24 hours. There is possibility that Beryl could be the first major hurricane of the season later next week. Tropical Storm Beryl is still over a 1000 miles southeast of Road Town and continues to move west towards the southeastern Caribbean Island chain. A hurricane watch has been issued for Barbados, however there is no watches or warnings in effect for the Virgin Islands.

As Beryl gets closer, there is moderate chance that the Virgin Islands could experience tropical storm force winds. This could potentially cause the seas around the territory to become hazardous for small craft operators and beachgoers on Monday afternoon.

Residents are asked to remain vigilant and pay keen attention to updates. The Department of the Disaster Management encourages residents to secure loose items around their properties to reduce the risk of them being dangerous projectiles.

For more information see the links below:

https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/refresh/graphics_at2+shtml/210120.shtml?cone#contents

https://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.