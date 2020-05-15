CCRIF to Provide up to US$150,000 in Scholarships for Academic Year 2020/21

The Caribbean Catastrophe Risk Insurance Facility Segregated Portfolio Company (CCRIF SPC) is now inviting applications from citizens of all CARICOM member and associate member countries for studies in areas such as disaster risk management (DRM), disaster risk financing, natural resources management, climate change, civil with environmental engineering, science, and meteorology, and other similar areas. Scholarships are tenable at Caribbean and international universities. A minimum of eight post-graduate scholarships are awarded each year.

The Caribbean scholarships are tenable at the following universities: UWI (all campuses); University of Technology, Jamaica; Northern Caribbean University (Jamaica); University of Guyana; and University of Suriname as well as universities in the USA, UK and Canada. Additional information on these scholarships is available at CCRIF’s website.

CCRIF also offers scholarships to first year undergraduate students who are studying disaster risk management and related fields at any UWI campus. More information about these scholarships can be found here.

About CCRIF SPC In 2007, the Caribbean Catastrophe Risk Insurance Facility was formed as the first multi-country risk pool in the world and was the first insurance instrument to successfully develop parametric policies backed by both traditional and capital markets. In 2014, the Facility was restructured into a segregated portfolio company (SPC) to facilitate offering new products and expansion into new geographic areas and is now named CCRIF SPC.

It is owned, operated and registered in the Caribbean. CCRIF SPC limits the financial impact of natural hazard events to Caribbean and Central American governments by quickly providing short-term liquidity when a policy is triggered. CCRIF offers parametric insurance policies for tropical cyclones, earthquakes, excess rainfall and the fisheries sector, giving member governments the unique opportunity to purchase disaster risk insurance with lowest-possible pricing.