…CENTER OF TAMMY EXPECTED TO APPROACH THE LEEWARD ISLANDS ON FRIDAY…

TROPICAL STORM CONDITIONS AND HEAVY RAIN ARE EXPECTED IN PORTIONS OF THE LEEWARD ISLANDS BEGINNING FRIDAY

At 500 PM AST (2100 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Tammy was located near latitude 13.7 North, longitude 56.6 West. Tammy is moving toward the west-northwest near 13 mph (20 km/h). A slower west-northwestward motion is expected tonight. A turn toward the northwest is forecast on Friday, and this motion should continue through Saturday. A northward motion is forecast to begin Saturday night or Sunday. On the forecast track, the center of Tammy will move near or over the Leeward Islands Friday and Saturday, and then move north of the Leeward Islands Saturday night and Sunday.

Tammy is expected to produce storm total rainfall of 3 to 6 inches, with maximum amounts of 10 inches, across the Leeward and northern Windward Islands. Rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches with maximum amounts of 4 inches are expected for the British and U.S. Virgin Islands into eastern Puerto Rico. These rains may produce isolated flash and urban flooding, along with isolated mudslides in areas of higher terrain.

For more information, please see the full the National Hurricane Center: https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/text/refresh/MIATCPAT5+shtml/192054.shtml? Please also continue to check the DDM Facebook social media and/or website You can also download the new BVIDDM EMERGENCY APP iPhone users: https://apps.apple.com/…/bviddm-emergency-app/id64493693 Android users: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.bviddmapp