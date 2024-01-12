DDM Leads EU Funded SMART Schools Project

The BVI SMART Schools project brings together partners from the Ministry of Education, Youth Affairs and Sports, Green VI, H. Lavity Stoutt Community College, and the BVI Red Cross to enhance the resilience of the Territory’s education infrastructure.

The current expansion of the SMART Schools initiative is supported by RESEMBID (Resilience, Sustainable Energy and Marine Biodiversity Programme), funded by the European Union.

Tune in to JTV to learn how this important project is helping to build capacity and resilience throughout the Virgin Islands.