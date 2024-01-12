EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: A light to moderate wind flow will continue to persist across the area as a surface high pressure dominates the region.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of brief showers

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent or slight chance of brief showers



Winds: East 17 to 30 km/h or 10 to 18 mph.

Seas: 1.5 to 2.1 metres or 5 to 7 feet with northerly swells reaching 1.5 metres or 5 feet. A high surf advisory remains in effect.

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola