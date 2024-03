The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) encourages Virgin Islands residents to join a free webinar on tsunami safety on Tuesday, March 19, at 1:00 p.m.

DDM officers will share advice on tsunami safety for before, during and after an impact, and participants will have a chance to ask questions about the upcoming Caribe Wave exercise.

To attend, just navigate to https://bit.ly/3IDhYUT at 1:00 pm on March 19.