Synopsis: As a relatively dry and stable airmass continues to linger across the area, it will continue to restrict any significant shower activity over and around the islands during the next 24 hours.

Weather today: Partly sunny skies in general.

Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy skies with a 20 percent or slight chance of a brief overnight shower.

Winds: East-southeast at 15 to 30 km/h or 9 to 18 mph..

Seas: 1 to 1.5 metres or 3 to 5 feet..

Sunset today: 6:29 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:22 am

