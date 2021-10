On October 8 at approximately 2:28pm, an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.9 was felt in the region. According to the initial report from the Puerto Rico Seismic Network, the epicentre of this earthquake was at Latitude:17.936 Longitude:-65.29 at a depth of 1 kilometre.

There are no tsunami advisories, watches or warnings with this earthquake.

BVI residents are reminded that earthquakes can occur at any time with no warning, and therefore it is important to Be Ready.