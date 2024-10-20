EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: Moisture and instability associated with a low-level trough will increase the chances of showers by tomorrow morning. Possible rainfall accumulation for the forecast period is 6.4 to 25.4 or 0.25 to 1 inch.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with showers and a 30 percent or la ow chance of showers.

Weather tomorrow: Mostly cloudy with showers and a 20 percent or a slight chance of thunderstorms

Winds: East-southeast at 13 to 26 km/h or 8 to 16 mph.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 metres or 4 to 6 feet.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:13 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Patrice Edwards-Forecaster