EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

by Andrew Jackson
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT

Synopsis: A moderate to fresh wind flow will continue to prevail across the region. Available low level moisture embedded in the trade wind flow could produce few passing showers across the area.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of overnight showers

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of overnight showers

Winds: East 19 to 31 km/h or 12 to 20 mph and gusting to 50 km/h or 31 mph.

Seas: 1.5 to 2.1 metres or 5 to 7 feet. A small craft advisory is in effect..

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:19 am.

Sunset tomorrow: 6:30 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services
Cecil Matthew-Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link: http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola
Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information the Department shares is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property, or life.

