EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: A moderate to fresh wind flow will continue to prevail across the region. Available low level moisture embedded in the trade wind flow could produce few passing showers across the area.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of overnight showers

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of overnight showers

Winds: East 19 to 31 km/h or 12 to 20 mph and gusting to 50 km/h or 31 mph.

Seas: 1.5 to 2.1 metres or 5 to 7 feet. A small craft advisory is in effect..

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:19 am.

Sunset tomorrow: 6:30 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Cecil Matthew-Forecaster