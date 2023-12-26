EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: High pressure is the dominant weather feature and mainly settled will prevail. In addition, a slack pressure gradient will result in a light to gentle breeze across the area.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent or a slight chance of showers.

Weather tomorrow: Partly sunny with a 10 percent or a slight chance of showers.

Winds: Generally variable with speeds less than 6 km/h or less than 3 mph and Tomorrow: northeast with speeds 9 to 19 km/h or 6 to 12 mph.

Seas: 0.9 to 1.8 metres or 3 to 6 feet.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:47 am.

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola