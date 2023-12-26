Synopsis: The presence of a relatively stable airmass will continue to restrict shower activity across the area during the next 24 hours.

Weather today: Mostly sunny skies in general.

Weather tonight: Mostly fair and chilly conditions with only a 10 percent or slight chance of a brief shower.

Winds: Northeast at 6 to 13 km/h or 3 to 8 mph, becoming calm at times..

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 metres or 4 to 6 feet..

Sunset today: 5:50 pm.

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola