EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: As high pressure ridge continues to dominate, settled weather conditions will prevail across the area during the next 24 hours.

Weather tonight: Mostly fair and chilly conditions.

Weather tomorrow: Partly sunny skies in general with a 20 percent or slight chance of a brief isolated shower.

Winds: East-northeast at 15 to 28 km/h or 9 to 17 mph, with lighter spells overnight..

Seas: Northerly swells reaching 1.2 to 1.8 metres or 4 to 6 feet. Therefore a high surf advisory remains in effect mainly for the northern coastlines of the islands..

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:51 am.

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola