EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: Relatively dry and stable conditions will prevail keeping the atmosphere generally settled. Meanwhile, hazardous surfs continue to impact coastal areas.
Weather tonight: Mostly fair
Weather tomorrow: Mostly sunny with a 10 percent or a slight chance of showers.
Winds: East with speeds ranging from 19 to 31 km/h or 12 to 20 mph.
Seas: 1.8 to 2.1 metres or 5 to 7 feet mainly in swells out of the north up to 2.1 metres or 7 feet therefore a high surf advisory is in effect particularly for the western, northern and eastern coastlines.
Sunrise tomorrow: 6:52 am.
For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola
Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life