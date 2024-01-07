EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: Relatively dry and stable conditions will prevail keeping the atmosphere generally settled. Meanwhile, hazardous surfs continue to impact coastal areas.

Weather tonight: Mostly fair

Weather tomorrow: Mostly sunny with a 10 percent or a slight chance of showers.

Winds: East with speeds ranging from 19 to 31 km/h or 12 to 20 mph.

Seas: 1.8 to 2.1 metres or 5 to 7 feet mainly in swells out of the north up to 2.1 metres or 7 feet therefore a high surf advisory is in effect particularly for the western, northern and eastern coastlines.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:52 am.