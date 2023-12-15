EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: A shortwave trough along with moisture brought into the area on a moderate to fresh wind flow will continue to maintain a moderate chance of showers over the Leeward Islands. Meanwhile, over the British Virgin Islands, a wide band of moisture is maintaining a heightened chance of shower activity over these islands.

Weather tonight: Cloudy skies with a 80 percent or high chance of showers and a 20 percent or slight chance of thunderstorms

Weather tomorrow: Cloudy skies with a 80 percent or high chance of showers and a 20 percent or slight chance of thunderstorms

Winds: East to East-northeast at 22 to 37 km/h or 14 to 23 mph with higher gusts..

Seas: 1.8 to 2.8 meters or 6 to 9 feet with northeasterly swells of up to 2.1 meters or 7 feet. Therefore a High Surf Advisory remains in effect..

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:42 am.

Sunset tomorrow: 5:45 pm.

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola