Synopsis: Instability due to a short-wave trough along with moisture embedded in a moderate wind flow will likely trigger passing showers across the islands.

Weather today: Cloudy skies with an 80 percent or very high chance of showers with a 20 percent or slight chance of thunderstorms.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 60 percent or moderate chance of passing showers.

Winds: East at 15 to 30 km/h or 9 to 18 mph.



Seas: 1.8 to 2.7 meters or 6 to 9 feet with northeasterly swells of up to 2.1 meters or 7 feet. Therefore, a High Surf Advisory remains in effect mainly for northern to eastern facing coastlines.

Sunset today: 5:45 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:43 am.

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola