Synopsis: Instability due to a short-wave trough along with moisture embedded in a moderate wind flow will likely trigger passing showers across the islands.
Weather today: Cloudy skies with an 80 percent or very high chance of showers with a 20 percent or slight chance of thunderstorms.
Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 60 percent or moderate chance of passing showers.
Winds: East at 15 to 30 km/h or 9 to 18 mph.
Seas: 1.8 to 2.7 meters or 6 to 9 feet with northeasterly swells of up to 2.1 meters or 7 feet. Therefore, a High Surf Advisory remains in effect mainly for northern to eastern facing coastlines.
Sunset today: 5:45 pm.
Sunrise tomorrow: 6:43 am.
For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola
Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life