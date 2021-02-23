EVENING WEATHER FORCAST FOR THE BVI

Synopsis: Pockets of low level moisture embedded in moderate to fresh wind flow will maintain a moderate chance of brief passing showers over the next 24 hours.

Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy with a 20 percent or slight chance of showers.

Weather tomorrow: Partly sunny with a 20 percent or slight chance of showers.

Winds: East at 19 to 33 km/h or 12 to 21 mph with possible gusts up to 48 km/h or 30 mph.

Seas: 1.5 to 2.1 meters or 5 to 7 feet with swells up to 1.5 meters or 5 feet. A small craft caution and high surf advisory is in effect.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:35 am.

