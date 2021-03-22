EVENING WEATHER FORCAST FOR THE BVI

Synopsis: As a weak low level trough approaches the area from the east, it will increase the chances for shower activity over and around the islands during the next 24 hours.

Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy skies with a 20 percent or slight chance of showers before midnight, and a 40 percent or moderate chance of showers after.

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies with a 50 percent or moderate chance of showers.

Winds: East-southeast at 15 to 26 km/h or 9 to 16 mph.

Seas: 1 to 1.5 meters or 3 to 5 feet.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:20 am.

