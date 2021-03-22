WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BVI

Synopsis: A dominant ridge of high pressure will be the main weather feature to affect conditions across the area today. However, available moisture moving into the area overnight could increase the chances of showers.

Weather today: Mostly sunny with a 30 percent or a low chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 50 percent or a moderate chance of showers.

Winds: East at 13 to 29 km/h or 8 to 17 mph.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 meters or 4 to 6 feet.

Sunset today: 6:30 pm.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not an official Meteorological Office. The Information disseminated by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources used or contracted by the DDM to provide such information. This information is to be used as a guide by anyone who has interest in local weather conditions. By no means can the DDM or the BVI Government be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision which may result in the loss of finances, property or life