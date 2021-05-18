EVENING WEATHER FORCAST FOR THE BVI

Synopsis: A stable atmosphere along with low moisture levels will continue to restrict any significant shower activity for the next 24hrs.

Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy with a 30 percent or a low chance of brief passing showers.

Weather tomorrow: Sunny and hazy with a slight or 20 percent chance of showers.

Winds: East- southeast at 13 to 26 km/h or 8 to 16 mph.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 meters or 4 to 6 feet.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:44 am.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not an official Meteorological Office. The Information disseminated by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources used or contracted by the DDM to provide such information. This information is to be used as a guide by anyone who has interest in local weather conditions. By no means can the DDM or the BVI Government be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.