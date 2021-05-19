WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BVI

Synopsis: Generally settled atmospheric conditions will prevail across the islands, as a relatively dry lower atmosphere continues to restrict showers. However, a developing trough is expected to affect the islands later tonight, increasing the chances of showers across the islands.

Weather today: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of showers mainly in the afternoon.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy to cloudy with a 70 percent or high chance of showers.

Winds: East-southeast at 9 to 26 km/h or 6 to 14 mph.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 meters or 4 to 6 feet.

Sunset today: 6:46 pm.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not an official Meteorological Office. The Information disseminated by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources used or contracted by the DDM to provide such information. This information is to be used as a guide by anyone who has interest in local weather conditions. By no means can the DDM or the BVI Government be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.