EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BVI

Synopsis: Settled weather is expected for the forecast period as dry and stable conditions persist over the area. Meanwhile, long period swells impacting our coastlines will continue to generate above normal breaking surfs, making conditions at the coastlines hazardous mainly for beachgoers.
Weather tonight: Mostly fair
Weather tomorrow: Mostly sunny with a 10 percent or a slight chance of showers.
Winds: East with speeds ranging from 15 to 26 km/h or 9 to 16 mph.
Seas: 1.2 to 2.1 metres or 4 to 7 feet with northerly swells reaching 1.5 to 1.8 metres or 5 to 6 feet. The high surf advisory remains in effect mainly for the northwest to northeast facing coastlines.
Sunrise tomorrow: 6:04 am.
Sunset tomorrow: 6:35 pm.
Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not an official Meteorological Office. The Information disseminated by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources used or contracted by the DDM to provide such information. This information is to be used as a guide by anyone who has interest in local weather conditions. By no means can the DDM or the BVI Government be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.