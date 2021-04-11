EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BVI

Synopsis: Settled weather is expected for the forecast period as dry and stable conditions persist over the area. Meanwhile, long period swells impacting our coastlines will continue to generate above normal breaking surfs, making conditions at the coastlines hazardous mainly for beachgoers.

Weather tonight: Mostly fair

Weather tomorrow: Mostly sunny with a 10 percent or a slight chance of showers.

Winds: East with speeds ranging from 15 to 26 km/h or 9 to 16 mph.

Seas: 1.2 to 2.1 metres or 4 to 7 feet with northerly swells reaching 1.5 to 1.8 metres or 5 to 6 feet. The high surf advisory remains in effect mainly for the northwest to northeast facing coastlines.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:04 am.

Sunset tomorrow: 6:35 pm.