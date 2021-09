Evening Weather Forecast For The BVI

Synopsis: Low-level patches of clouds embedded within a moderate trade wind flow could lead to a moderate chance for shower activity over and around the islands at times during the next 24 hours. Additionally an active tropical wave will move into the area Sunday into Monday, which could result in a high chance of showers. Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy skies with a 40 percent or moderate chance of brief passing showers. Weather tomorrow: Partly sunny skies with a 50 percent or moderate chance of brief passing showers. Winds: East at 15 to 28 km/h or 9 to 17 mph with lighter spells overnight.. Seas: 1 to 1.5 metres or 3 to 5 feet.. Sunrise tomorrow: 6:05 am. Photo Credit: Rob Lyons