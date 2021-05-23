EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BVI

Synopsis: A trough in the vicinity will generate cloudy to overcast skies with showers and possibly few isolated thunder storms.

Weather tonight: Cloudy to overcast skies with periods of showers and a 40 percent or moderate chance of thunderstorms

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate

chance of showers

Winds: East 10 t o 18 mph or 17 to 30 km/p and gusting to 30 mph or 48 km/h.

Seas: 1.2 to 2.1 metres or 4 to 7 feet..

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:43 am.

Sunset tomorrow: 6:48 pm.

Remember to be extra cautious in this wet weather. Slow down, avoid hard braking or turning sharply and allow ample stopping distance between you and the cars in front of you.If you feel the car begin to skid or slide continue to look and steer in the direction you want the car to go. Don’t panic, and avoid slamming on the brakes to maintain control.