Evening Weather Forecast For The BVI

A tropical wave is currently moving across the Caribbean waters and pushing shallow moisture across most of the local islands. The showers and local effects have yielded showers mainly over the waters. Overnight low temperatures are expected to be near the middle 70s to the lower 80s. Winds will be from the east up to 15 mph. Across the regional waters, choppy seas up to 5 feet are expected, but mariners should exercise caution due to fresh winds up to 20 knots. This was reported by The Weather Summary for the U.S. Virgin Islands National Weather Service San Juan PR 459 PM AST Sun May 30 2021.
Weather tonight for BVI: Partly Cloudy and Warm with a shower in spots @
30 – 40 percent.
Winds: East at 16 to 24 km/h or 10 to 15 mph
Sunrise : 5:41 a.m.
Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not an official Meteorological Office. The Information disseminated by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources used or contracted by the DDM to provide such information. This information is to be used as a guide by anyone who has interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the BVI Government be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.