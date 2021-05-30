Evening Weather Forecast For The BVI

A tropical wave is currently moving across the Caribbean waters and pushing shallow moisture across most of the local islands. The showers and local effects have yielded showers mainly over the waters. Overnight low temperatures are expected to be near the middle 70s to the lower 80s. Winds will be from the east up to 15 mph. Across the regional waters, choppy seas up to 5 feet are expected, but mariners should exercise caution due to fresh winds up to 20 knots. This was reported by The Weather Summary for the U.S. Virgin Islands National Weather Service San Juan PR 459 PM AST Sun May 30 2021.

Weather tonight for BVI: Partly Cloudy and Warm with a shower in spots @

30 – 40 percent.

Winds: East at 16 to 24 km/h or 10 to 15 mph

Sunrise : 5:41 a.m.