EVENING WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BVI

Synopsis: A mid to upper level trough will continue to supply an abundance of moisture over the area causing sky conditions to be generally cloudy. This trough is also providing some enhancement for shallow moisture pockets as they interact with each other.

Weather tonight: Mostly cloudy with a 60 percent or a moderate chance of showers.

Weather tomorrow: Mostly cloudy with a 70 percent or a high chance of showers.

Winds: East with speeds ranging from 19 to 31km/h or 12 to 20 mph with gusts to as high as 50 km/h or 31 mph mainly over open waters and in elevated areas.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 meters or 4 to 6 feet. A small craft caution is in effect mainly for the northern and eastern side of the island.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:41 am.

