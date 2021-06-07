FORECASTERS PREDICT ACTIVE HURRICANE SEASON

Monday, June 7, 2021 – The Department of Disaster Management is encouraging residents to do their part to be ready for hurricanes and other hazards this storm season.

Experts are warning of another active Atlantic Hurricane Season with seventeen named storms, including eight hurricanes expected in the Atlantic basin during the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

According to the latest extended forecast from the Tropical Meteorology Project at Colorado State University, of those eight expected hurricanes, forecasters anticipate that four will attain the strength of Category 3 or higher to develop into major hurricanes. Forecasters further anticipate that there is a 58% of a major hurricane tracking into the Caribbean Sea.

Department of Disaster Management Acting Director Mr. Jasen Penn said that the forecast report reinforces the need for households and businesses to make seasonal preparations.

“The forecast is a tool that reminds us that the Territory is vulnerable to storms and hurricanes, particularly during the June 1 to November 30 Atlantic Hurricane Season, so we all need to monitor conditions closely,” Mr. Penn said, adding that the DDM issues daily weather reports via its website and social media channels.

The DDM Acting Director went on to say that a few simple steps can help persons stay safe and be ready for possible storms.

“Decide together as a household what your plan is in the event of an emergency, assemble an emergency kit, and take steps to protect the home. This will ensure that the family and the structure itself are much safer,” he said.

Residents can view tools to help them get prepared like a hurricane tracking map, an emergency kit checklist, and a family emergency plan template on this website. View the full Colorado State University Tropical Meteorology Project forecast here.