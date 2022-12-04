Evening Weather Forecast For The BVI

Synopsis: A trough across the area will result in occasionally cloudy periods tonight and coupled with light winds and daytime heating tomorrow, could trigger periods of unsettled weather conditions.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy and cool with a 40 percent or moderate chance of brief showers

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy with a 60 percent or moderate chance of brief showers.

Winds: North-northwest at 9 to 22 km/h or 6 to 14 mph.

Seas: 1.8 to 2.7 metres or 6 to 9 feet with swells up to 2.4 metres or 8 feet on northern coastlines of Settlement. Therefore a high surf advisory is in effect for northern coastlines of the islands.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:35 am.

For more weather information you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗻𝘂𝗲 𝘁𝗼 𝗰𝗵𝗲𝗰𝗸 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗗𝗗𝗠 𝗮𝗽𝗽, 𝗙𝗮𝗰𝗲𝗯𝗼𝗼𝗸, 𝗜𝗻𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗴𝗿𝗮𝗺, 𝗧𝘄𝗶𝘁𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝘄𝗲𝗯𝘀𝗶𝘁𝗲 𝘄𝘄𝘄.𝗯𝘃𝗶𝗱𝗱𝗺.𝗰𝗼𝗺 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝘂𝗽𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲𝘀.