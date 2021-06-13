Evening Weather Forecast For The BVI

Synopsis: Relatively dry and stable conditions are expected across the area as a dominant surface high pressure along with dust from the Sahara Desert act to suppress rainfall activity.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy and slightly hazy with a 30 percent or a low chance of showers.

Weather tomorrow: Partly sunny and hazy with a 30 percent or a low chance of showers.

Winds: East with speeds ranging from 22 to 33 km/h or 14 to 21 mph with possible gusts to as high as 52 km/h or 32 mph mainly over open waters and elevated areas.

Seas: 0.9 to1.5 metres or 3 to 5 feet.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:42 am.

Sunset tomorrow: 6:55 pm.

Photo Credit: Alton Bertie (ABX)