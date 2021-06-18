Evening Weather Forecast For The BVI

Synopsis: A ridge of high pressure is the dominant feature. It will keep the chances for cloudiness and showers low for the Leeward Islands and British Virgin Islands, over the next twenty four hours.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 30 percent or low chance of showers

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy with a 30 percent or low chance of showers.

Winds: East at 17 to 30 km/h or 10 to 18 mph with possible higher gusts to 39 km/h or 24 mph.

Seas: 1.5 to 1.8 metres or 5 to 6 feet..

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:43 am.

Sunset tomorrow: 6:56 pm.