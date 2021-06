Evening Weather Forecast For The BVI

Synopsis: Some remnant moisture and instability from a tropical wave will maintain a moderate chance of showers across the islands.

Weather tonight: Cloudy with a 60 percent or moderate chance of showers.

Weather tomorrow: Cloudy with a 60 percent or moderate chance of showers..

Winds: East at 22 to 33 km/h or 14 to 21 mph with gusts possibly peaking to near 52 km/h or 32 mph…í

Seas: 1.2 to 2.1 metres or 4 to 7 feet. A small craft advisory is in effect mainly for the waters east and north of the islands.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:43 am.

Sunset tomorrow: 6:57