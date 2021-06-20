2021 Storm Updates

The third storm of the season has now been activated. Tropical Depression Claudette is located 85 miles WSW of Atlanta, Georgia

450 miles W of Cape Fear, North Carolina.

At 400 AM CDT (0900 UTC), the center of Tropical Depression Claudette was located near latitude 33.3 North, longitude 85.8 West. The depression is moving toward the east-northeast near 13 mph (20 km/h). On the forecast track, the system should cross portions of the southeast U.S. Through tonight, move over the coasts of North Carolina into the western Atlantic Ocean on Monday, and be located south of Nova Scotia by late Tuesday.

Maximum sustained winds remain near 30 mph (45 km/h) with higher gusts. Some re-strengthening is expected by late today, and Claudette is expected to become a tropical storm again on Monday over eastern North Carolina. Further strengthening is possible over the western Atlantic Ocean through early Tuesday. Claudette is expected to become a post-tropical cyclone by late Tuesday.

𝐋𝐞𝐭 𝐮𝐬 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐤 𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐬 𝐞𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐀𝐭𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐰𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐡 𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐥𝐝 𝐚𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐜𝐭 𝐮𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐁𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐡 𝐕𝐢𝐫𝐠𝐢𝐧 𝐈𝐬𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬. 𝐑𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝐢𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐛𝐞𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐨 𝐛𝐞 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐧𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐧 𝐭𝐨 𝐧𝐨𝐭 𝐛𝐞 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐬𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠. 𝐘𝐨𝐮 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐚 𝐟𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐲 𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐩𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐚𝐧 𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐲 𝐤𝐢𝐭 / 𝐆𝐨 𝐁𝐚𝐠 𝐬𝐨 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐛𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐲 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐲 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐦𝐚𝐲 𝐚𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐜𝐭 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐡𝐨𝐦𝐞.